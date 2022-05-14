Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of May 16-20

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Wildlife fence repairs. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 109 and to mile marker 115, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Interstate 64. Expect right shoulder closures at the following areas. Be alert for crews Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64, eastbound, mile marker 123.

Interstate 64, eastbound, from marker 128 to mile marker 129.

Interstate 64, eastbound, mile marker 119

Interstate 64, eastbound, mile marker 116

Interstate 64, eastbound, from mile marker 130 to mile marker 131

Interstate 64, eastbound, from exit 118 to U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road), southbound

Interstate 64, eastbound, from exit 120 to Route 631 (5 th Street), northbound and southbound

Street), northbound and southbound Interstate 64 eastbound, from exit 124 to U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), eastbound and westbound

Interstate 64, eastbound, from exit 129 to Route 616 (Black Cat Road), northbound and southbound

Interstate 64, westbound, mile marker 119

Interstate 64, westbound, from mile marker 120 to mile marker 121,

Interstate 64, westbound, mile marker 126

Interstate 64, westbound, mile marker 101

Interstate 64, westbound, mile marker 130

Interstate 64, westbound, from exit 118 to U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) southbound

Interstate 64, westbound, from exit 120 to Route 631 (5th Street) northbound and southbound

Interstate 64 westbound from exit 124 to U.S. 250 (eastbound and westbound

Interstate 64 westbound from exit 129 to Route 6161 (Black Cat Road), northbound and southbound

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 99 and mile marker 103 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(NEW) Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) – Pipe Repairs/Installation. Road Closed from Route 713 (Glendower Road) to Route 795 (Blenheim Road), Monday through Friday. Message boards are in place.

(UPDATE) Storm drain and curb installation – Be alert for work crews in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive) in the southbound lanes.

Route 649 (Airport Road) between Route 606 (Dickerson Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating flagging operations in the following areas.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Mountain View Elementary School to Swan Lake Drive, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) from Route 1187 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Arden Drive, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing Operations – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, in the following areas:

S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway), from the Nelson County line to the U.S. 250 ramp in Charlottesville, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road) from the Nelson County line to Route 20 (Valley Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (South Constitution Route) from the Buckingham County line to the City of Charlottesville, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), from U.S 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange county line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Water Main Replacement Project – Be aware of contract crews working on the following roads. Drivers can expect lane closures under flagging operations.

Monday, Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 656 (Georgetown Road)

Monday & Tuesday, Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Old Forge Road

Wednesday through Friday, manhole work.

(UPDATE) Debris Removal – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), from Route 240 (Three Notch’D Road) to U.S. 250 (Ivy Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S. 29 (Bypass Expressway), from ramp to U.S. 29 Bypass to the ramp at Charlottesville in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 680 (Browns Gap Turnpike) – Soil boring work. Expect lane and shoulder closures under flagging operations in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 699 (East Chandler Street) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the westbound lanes, from Route 3652 (Kingsbrook Road) to Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at the exit for U.S. 15 (Orange Road)

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 16 to mile marker 23, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at mile marker 28, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and 36, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge approach repairs. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, Sunday, 6 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m., and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the following areas.

Route 611 (Sowego Road) from Route 612 (Brent Town Road) to Route 806 (Elk Run road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 639 (Cromwell Road) from Route 612 (Brent Town Road) to Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 17 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Meetze Road, Wednesday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 616 (Casanova Road) and Route 642 (Old Calverton Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures at the Culpeper/Fauquier County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 610 (Midland Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Road closed .8 miles south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Watch for directional signs and detours. Project completion date, early June.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(NEW) Route 806 (Elk Run road) – Pipe Repairs/Installation. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 749 (Fernridge Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Debris removal – Expect alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 609 (Scuffletown Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) between Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) and Route 670 (Ridgeway Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 1160 (Preddy Creek Drive) between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Rosewood Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes from Route 644 (Burnley Road) to Route 20 (Constitution Highway) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating road and shoulder closures, Monday, 7:30 to 2 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), from Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) to Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the westbound lanes.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), from U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line, in the southbound lanes.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Rappahannock County line in the northbound lanes.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), from Route 650 (Obannons Mill Road) to U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), in the southbound lanes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

