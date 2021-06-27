Crossing work to result in temporary closure on River Road in Amherst County

Motorists on River Road (Route 685) near the Madison Heights area of Amherst County should expect a temporary road closure while Norfolk Southern Rail works on its rail crossing.

River Road will close to through traffic, weather permitting from Monday, June 28 to Thursday, July 1, near the railroad grade crossing located 1.2 miles west of Kings Road (Route 684).

Signs and other traffic control devices will alert motorists to this change in traffic pattern.

For up-to-date information about this and other transportation-related work, visit www.VA511.org or call 511.