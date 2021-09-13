Couple wanted in missing-child case arrested in Pennsylvania

A couple wanted in the case of a missing Augusta County 3-year-old was arrested at a Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marshall’s Service arrested Travis Brown, 29, and Candi Royer, 41, at the Knights Inn in South Greensburg, Pa.

Investigators from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field office traveled to Pennsylvania to contact and interview Brown and Royer, who are currently being held in the Westmoreland County Prison, pending court hearings for their extradition back to Virginia to face numerous charges, including felony counts in the missing-persons case involving Khaleesi Cuthriell, a 3-year-old who had been left in the care of Royer, and whose whereabouts since February are currently unknown.

“Our investigation into the disappearance of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is active, and continues,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. “While we are pleased that Mr. Brown and Ms. Royer are in custody, the men and women of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will not rest until we discover the whereabouts of 3-year-old Khaleesi.”

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is still requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining any information available on the whereabouts of Khaleesi Cuthriell. Citizens can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.