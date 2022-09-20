‘Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott’ returns tonight with special guest Chico Bennett Jr.
“Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” returns on Tuesday live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville.
The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers”, this week’s show will feature coach Tony Elliott and UVA senior Chico Bennett Jr.
The Cavaliers are preparing for a Friday night road game with the Syracuse Orange.
Fans can e-mail questions to the show through the home page of the mobile app, by emailing [email protected] / [email protected] or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.
Fans are encouraged to come to BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse to watch and interact with the show. BJ’s full menu will be available which includes the world-famous Pizookie, the official dessert of UVA Athletics.
Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to have items signed by Coach Elliott. During the season, a Cavalier player will also join the show for a segment.
There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network are scheduled broadcast the show.
Free online audio is also available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports App as well as a live video stream will be available on the @VirginiaCavaliers official Facebook page.