‘Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall’ set to debut tonight at BJ’s Brewhouse

Published Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, 9:52 am

“Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall” returns tonight at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show will air from 7-8 p.m.

Live audience members will have a chance to win a variety of UVA prizes each week and tickets to Virginia Athletics events.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network are scheduled broadcast the show. Free online audio is also available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports App as well as a live video stream will be available on the @VirginiaCavaliers official Facebook page.

Hosted by Dave Koehn, this week’s show will feature Mendenhall and Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Fans are encouraged to e-mail questions to the show through the home page of the mobile app, visiting virginiasports.com/askdave, by emailing askdave@virginiasports.com or tweeting @wahoovoice.