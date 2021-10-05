Coach’s Corner returns tonight at BJ’s Brewhouse

“Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall” is back tonight at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville.

The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m. (ET).

Live audience members will have a chance to win a variety of UVA prizes each week and tickets to Virginia Athletics events.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network are scheduled broadcast the show. Free online audio is also available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports App as well as a live video stream will be available on the @VirginiaCavaliers official Facebook page.

Hosted by Dave Koehn, the “Voice of the Cavaliers”, this week’s show will feature Fralin Family Head Football Coach Bronco Mendenhall as well as Virginia “football player” Keytoan Thompson.

Fans are encouraged to e-mail questions to the show through the home page of the mobile app, visiting virginiasports.com/askdave, by emailing askdave@virginiasports.com or tweeting @wahoovoice.