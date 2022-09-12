Chickahominy Indian Tribe awarded $200K grant from Virginia EDA
Part of the Indigenous Communities Program, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded a $200,000 grant to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe to build a childcare center.
The Chickahominy Tribal Service Area, which is Charles City, New Kent, James City and Henrico counties, would be served by the childcare center. The grant is funded through the American Rescue Plan with a goal to work hand-in-hand with tribal governments and indigenous communities in development and execution of economic development projects that would enable communities to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am thrilled to announce the Chickahominy Indian Tribe will receive this federal funding to support the construction of a childcare center,” Rep. A. Donald McEachin said in a press release.“This center will help relieve some of the burdens families are facing and allow more parents and guardians to reenter the workforce. It will create new employment opportunities and bolster community and economic resiliency in the region. I was proud to support the American Rescue Plan and am pleased to see it continuing to deliver for communities in our Commonwealth.”