Charlottesville water conservation program receives two awards for social media, education efforts
The Virginia Section of the American Water Works Association recognized the City of Charlottesville water conservation program with two 2022 Public Information Awards in the water awareness and education and the social media categories.
“We are honored to be recognize in these two public information categories by VA AWWA,” said Jill Greiner, the city’s water efficiency program coordinator. “Our Charlottesville community understands the value of water and is committed to save water. We appreciate having such an engaged community to connect to through our events and social media.”
The City of Charlottesville was honored at the VA AWWA Membership Appreciation and Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the WaterJAM conference in Virginia Beach along with other localities and organizations.
Water Awareness and Education Award
The Water Awareness and Education Award recognizes the Program’s 2021 “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest to raise awareness about water to K–12th graders.
The water conservation program is getting prepared for its 2022 art contest in partnership with Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority. The 2022 art contest kicks off Sept. 28 and youth have until Oct. 31 to artistically show why and how they value and save water in our community.
Social Media Award
The Social Media Award recognizes the water conservation program’s dedication to communication to the charlottesville community using social media to raise awareness about water. The primary goal of the program’s social media outreach is to educate the Charlottesville community and provide them helpful tips, resources and behavior changes posting weekly at minimum on a relevant and important topic.
For more information about the Charlottesville Water Conservation Program, visit www.charlottesville.gov/waterconservation.