Charlottesville adjusts weekly curbside collection service schedule

Published Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, 10:26 am

Residential curbside trash and recycling service in the City of Charlottesville will be suspended for Tuesday.

Original Monday service is currently scheduled to resume Wednesday, two days behind schedule, with the adjusted service week concluding on Sunday.

Questions can be directed to the City’s Public Works Department:

Email: pwinfo@charlottesville.gov

Phone: 434-970-3830

