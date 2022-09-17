Charlottesville native to compete on Jeopardy Tuesday night

jeopardy shannon hendersonCharlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on Jeopardy.

Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of Classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.

“My biggest nightmare would be getting a classics question wrong on national television,” she said.

Shannon-Henderson said her worst subjects are sports and pop culture, but she does better in science and history. Show rules won’t permit her to say how she fared.

“A lot of science questions are secretly Greek and Latin questions because the vocabulary is derived from classical languages,” she said.

Her mom in Charlottesville will be watching. Both mom and daughter are longtime fans of the show.

“My mom would have it on when she was making dinner. I always loved it,” Shannon-Henderson said.

She credits the late host Alex Trebek for much of the show’s enduring appeal. Trebek died in 2020.

“He had a lot of gravitas as host, but also was clearly kind and humane as a person,” said Shannon-Henderson. “There’s always excitement watching and wondering if one of the new contestants is going to dethrone the champion from last night’s game.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.