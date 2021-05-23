Charlottesville Mural Project announces a new seven-story mural in Crozet

The Charlottesville Mural Project announces Crozet’s newest public mural, which will be painted by local Crozet artist Emmy Thacker on a prominent wall of the English Meadows Senior Living building.

The project came together thanks to Charlie Crotteau, a Virginia Tech architecture student who reached out to English Meadows after eyeing the wall for some time. Coincidentally, the English Meadows had been looking to hire an artist to create a mural for the wall.

Crotteau reached out to Thacker, a former classmate, to design and help execute the project.

“We have been immensely impressed by the ambition of both Crotteau and Thacker in conceptualizing this large undertaking,” said Alan Goffinski, director of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative. “We’re proud to provide our support for a bold, iconic new mural in Crozet.”

Thacker was born in Charlottesville. She returned to her hometown after graduating from JMU’s School of Art, Design, and Art History in 2020.

Currently, Thacker lives at Emerson Commons Cohousing and works as an independent graphic designer. She describes her process as playful, iterative, and driven by a desire to express the spirit of a thing.

See her work at emthacker.com or on Instagram @emyths.

