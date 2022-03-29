Charlottesville man shot in early morning incident: Police call it ‘isolated incident’

Charlottesville Police responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street on Tuesday at 12:45 a.m. for the report of an adult male that had been shot.

Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as 42-year-old Charlottesville resident Lorenzo Louderback, with an apparent gunshot wound. Louderback was unresponsive upon officers arrival and was quickly transported to the UVA ER, where he remains in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered from the scene. At this point in the investigation, police believe all involved have been identified, and believe this to be an isolated incident.

No charges have been filed at this time and this is still an active investigation.

