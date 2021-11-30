Charlottesville interim city manager withdraws from position

Published Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, 6:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesdsay for the purpose of discussing the withdrawal of appointed Interim City Manager Mark Woolley.

Woolley reached out to Mayor Nikuyah Walker on Nov. 21 to verbally inform her of his decision to withdrawal his application as interim city manager. A formal follow up letter was received by Walker on Nov. 23. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, City Council’s earliest time to schedule a special/emergency meeting regarding the withdrawal was today.

After Tuesday’s closed session meeting, Council stated that it is considering entering into a contract with a firm for interim services. As no decisions have been made regarding interim services, Council will continue to work with city staff on the best and most efficient process to identify a firm to work with as soon as possible. Council anticipates having an update for the public in approximately two weeks.

Deputy City Managers Ashley Marshall and Sam Sanders will continue to perform enhanced duties for the city until an interim city manager is placed.

Related



