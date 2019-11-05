Catagious Laughs a comedy benefit show for foster care awareness

Rockbridge County High School will present Catagious Laughs, taking place in their auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 9, featuring the host and top three comedians from The World Series of Comedy sold out event at Court Square Theater.

Students from Rockbridge County High School’s Family Career Community Leaders of America, FCCLA, are proud to bring Catagious Laughs to their school auditorium for the first time. Hosted by X2 Comedy in partnership with Intercept Health is a comedy benefit show to help raise awareness for foster care. It will feature the top 3 comedians and host of The World Series of Comedy sold out event at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

Miss Clareese, one of the performing comedians is a foster mom. She says, “I am honored to be able to give back to the Intercept program. My husband and I are very proud adoptive parents. Our son was a resident at one of the group homes that was apart of the Intercept Health program. There were so instrumental in putting our family back together. They were completely committed to getting our son’s life back on track. Our family is so grateful to God for this wonderful program.”

Since 1996, Intercept Health has been a leader in innovation and delivering high quality treatment options producing exceptional outcomes for at-risk youth and their families.

Even if you are not interested in foster care parenting, attendees will be supporting the FCCLA to help them raise funds to continue their student projects and also find out other ways they can help raise awareness for foster care.

This event will be held on Nov 9. Doors Open 6:30 pm. Show Begins 7:30 pm.

Rockbridge County High School Auditorium, 143 Greenhouse Rd, Lexington, VA

Ticket costs per person: VIP $20; Early Bird $10; General Admission $15; Students $5

Tickets can be purchased:

1) EventBrite: Catagious Laughs…An Evening of PG-13 Laughs by X2 Comedy

2) The School’s Main Office

3) At RCHS sporting events

For more information contact Robyn Sherman: robyn_sherman@rockbridge.k12.va.us or 540-463-5555.

VIP seating limited to 46 people. Includes the best seats in the house; backstage passes to meet, take pictures and spend some time with the comedians backstage with light refreshments provided and goodie bags made by students of FCCLA.

