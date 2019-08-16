Bowie pulls ahead in fifth, tops Squirrels, 4-3

Published Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, 10:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the third to take an early lead, but lost to the Bowie Baysox, 4-3, on Thursday at Prince George’s Stadium.

Richmond (44-78, 21-34) finished a stretch of eight consecutive games against Bowie (67-55, 37-17) with two wins and six losses.

Johneshwy Fargas started the scoring in the third inning, lacing a 1-0 pitch from Tyler Herb (Win, 3-2) over the left-field fence for a leadoff, solo home run. It was Fargas’ fifth home run of the season.

After Herb walked Jalen Miller on four pitches later in the inning, Zach Houchins and Peter Maris socked back-to-back doubles to tally two more runs for the Flying Squirrels in the inning.

Sean Hjelle (Loss, 0-2) kept Bowie at bay through the first three innings before yielding three runs on four singles in the fourth inning. With Anderson Feliz at second and one out, Ryan Ripken ripped a single through the right side to put the Baysox on the board. Two batters later, Brett Cumberland lofted a two-run single to center field to tie the game, 3-3.

Bowie pulled ahead in the fifth inning. After two infield singles and an error put runners on the corners with one out, Carlos Perez hit an RBI single on a shallow fly ball to left field to put the Baysox up, 4-3.

Hjelle allowed four runs on nine hits while striking out four without issuing a walk.

Sam Moll and Sam Wolff allowed one hit and combined for four strikeouts in 3.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Flying Squirrels stranded the potential tying run on base in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings, leaving 10 total runners on base and finishing the game 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Francisco Jimenez and Cristian Alvarado (Save, 9) combined for four innings of scoreless and hitless relief for the Baysox to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels begin a six-game homestand with the first game of a three-game series on Friday against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

The first 1,000 fans 15 and older to arrive at The Diamond on Friday will receive a bobblehead of Nutzy outfitted in the Flying Squirrels’ new Copa de la Diversión identity presented by Mounatin Dew. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...