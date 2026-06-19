Donate
Donate
Home Goochland native, ODU alum Justin Verlander back on IL with hamstring injury
Baseball

Goochland native, ODU alum Justin Verlander back on IL with hamstring injury

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
justin verlander
Justin Verlander. Photo: Trinity Machan/Icon Sportswire

Goochland High School alum Justin Verlander, also known as three-time Cy Young winner and future first-ballot Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, suffered a setback in his rehab, and is likely out “weeks,” Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch confirmed on Friday.

Verlander, 43, is the oldest active player in MLB; he could very well be done.

“All of a sudden, my hamstring was bugging me, and I had to cut my bullpen short. Anytime I’m not able to get my work in, it means something’s definitely off, so we decided to get it looked at, and there’s a strain. Just really unfortunate, man. It just sucks. I don’t know how else to say it,” said Verlander, who was on the injured list with a hip strain, but was due to make a start for the Tigers on Sunday.

He’s made one start in 2026, taking the L in a 9-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks way back on March 30, in which he gave up five runs on six hits in 3.2 innings.

Verlander most recently won the Cy Young in 2022, at the age of 39, when he went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA with Houston.

His last two seasons have seen him go 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA with Houston in 2024 and 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 2025.

Verlander signed a one-year, $13 million contract with Detroit in the offseason.

After posting a 0.38 ERA as a prep at Goochland, Verlander matriculated at the college level at ODU, where he was 21-18 with a 2.58 ERA in three seasons – he had 7-6 records in each of the three – with 427 strikeouts in 334.5 innings.

That was enough to make him the second overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft by the Tigers; he made his Major League debut in 2005, and was a 17-game winner for Detroit in 2006.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
2 Gov. Spanberger announces compromise on retail weed, eyes 2027 rollout
3 Albemarle County schools leader resigns as division deals with fallout from child sex arrests
4 Waynesboro Police still mum on vehicle break-ins: Protecting the shield?
5 Rockingham County: Effort ongoing to reintroduce the American chestnut to the Valley

Latest News

special olympics
Etc.

Special Olympics Virginia headed to 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Staff/Wire Report
police court law
Local

Greene County: Former middle school teacher indicted in child sex case

Chris Graham

Another local school teacher is facing a child sex charge, this time in Greene County.

phone handcuffs arrest photograph camera spying
Local, Politics

Arrests in Harrisonburg prostitution case made at home of City Council member

Chris Graham

Turns out that the arrests announced by Harrisonburg Police in an underage prostitution case were made at the home of Harrisonburg City Councilwoman Monica Robinson, and that three of the arrests in the case involve family members.

two faces of ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline is against Medicare fraud, except when it’s done by Republicans

Chris Graham
dustin griffin
Local

Augusta County: To insure transparency in the Dustin Griffin case, the prosecutor needs to step aside

Chris Graham
business money
Local

Waynesboro: Call from bank leads to two arrests in fraud case; additional victims possible

Staff/Wire Report
uva football
Football

UVA Football: Academic schools matchup with Vanderbilt on the schedule

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status