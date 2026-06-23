One thing I particularly didn’t like about Year 1 of the Chris Pollard era in UVA Baseball was the snoozer of a nonconference schedule.

That won’t be a problem in Year 2.

UVA Athletics announced Tuesday that our baseball team will participate in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, which is scheduled for Feb. 19-21 at Globe Life Field, the home of MLB’s Texas Rangers.

The field includes:

Oklahoma : 43-23 in 2026, just won the national title

: 43-23 in 2026, just won the national title Texas : 46-15 in 2026, 2026 College World Series

: 46-15 in 2026, 2026 College World Series TCU : 33-21 in 2026, 2023 College World Series

: 33-21 in 2026, 2023 College World Series Clemson : 31-26 in 2026, 2024 Super Regionals

: 31-26 in 2026, 2024 Super Regionals Arizona: 19-34 in 2026, 2025 College World Series

That same weekend in 2026, Pollard had his team in Florida playing Monmouth, Stetson and North Dakota State.

You don’t get better playing Monmouth, Stetson and North Dakota State.

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