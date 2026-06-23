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Home UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos headed to Texas in February to compete in hellacious round-robin field
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos headed to Texas in February to compete in hellacious round-robin field

Chris Graham
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uva baseball chris pollard
UVA Baseball coach Chris Pollard. Photo: UVA Athletics

One thing I particularly didn’t like about Year 1 of the Chris Pollard era in UVA Baseball was the snoozer of a nonconference schedule.

That won’t be a problem in Year 2.

UVA Athletics announced Tuesday that our baseball team will participate in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, which is scheduled for Feb. 19-21 at Globe Life Field, the home of MLB’s Texas Rangers.

The field includes:

  • Oklahoma: 43-23 in 2026, just won the national title
  • Texas: 46-15 in 2026, 2026 College World Series
  • TCU: 33-21 in 2026, 2023 College World Series
  • Clemson: 31-26 in 2026, 2024 Super Regionals
  • Arizona: 19-34 in 2026, 2025 College World Series

That same weekend in 2026, Pollard had his team in Florida playing Monmouth, Stetson and North Dakota State.

You don’t get better playing Monmouth, Stetson and North Dakota State.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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