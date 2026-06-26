Donate
Donate
Home Trump DOJ announces takedown of sites illegally streaming World Cup
Etc.

Trump DOJ announces takedown of sites illegally streaming World Cup

Chris Graham
Published date:
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun. Photo: © Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire

The Trump DOJ announced Friday that it has seized in the area of 400 websites that were illegally streaming 2026 World Cup matches.

The action amounts to a temporary victory in an ongoing game of wack-a-mole with illegal streamers, who are probably already back online at new web addresses doing their thing as I write this story.

But anyway, the DOJ can pretend that it’s doing something.

“We have seized hundreds of domains, used to illegally stream World Cup matches for profit, to disrupt the international networks that profit from the global popularity of the World Cup,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, who works in the Criminal Division at the DOJ.

I’ve got some grift going on at an address on Pennsylvania Avenue that this Duva guy might want to look into.

“This operation illustrates the department’s respect for intellectual property rights and the responsibility of the United States as a host nation to protect the FIFA World Cup from criminals. The Criminal Division will continue to disrupt and, where appropriate, seek to prosecute these sites and the subjects responsible for this criminal activity,” Duva said.

Seriously, those who cut the cord to save money, and now rely on illegal streaming sites to be able to watch stuff, beware – a lot of these sites are used to spread malware that can be used against you and your personal data.

Yeah, free ain’t ever really free.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
4 Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem
5 Waynesboro: Jim Wood running for re-election, giving us a chance to correct our mistake

Latest News

ernie clement uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Ernie Clement voted in as AL All-Star starter at second base

Chris Graham
outdoor summer concert
Virginia

Leesburg: Somebody, we don’t know who, yet, threw a guitar at a police car downtown

Chris Graham

Somebody in Downtown Leesburg threw a guitar at a moving Leesburg Police cruiser at 2:51 a.m. Friday, penetrating the windshield and causing significant damage.

UFC
Etc.

Arlington County leaders raise issue with PD participation in White House UFC event

Chris Graham

The Arlington County Board of Supervisors is officially unhappy that two members of the county police department escorted, in uniform, a cagefighter at the June 14 UFC event at the White House.

car accident investigation police rescue
Virginia

Virginia State Police seek public help in investigation of Interstate 95 fatal crash

Chris Graham
Northrop Grumman logo
Local

Waynesboro: DEQ say it’s OK for Northrop Grumman to pollute our environment

Chris Graham
aew darby allin
Etc.

AEW star Darby Allin thinks he can ‘just wing’ a marathon: No, he can’t

Chris Graham
beth macy ben cline
Virginia

Latest Ben Cline money plea: Beth Macy is a ‘Hollywood attack dog’

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status