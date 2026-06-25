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Home Virginia Tech to participate in 2027 College Baseball Series in Nashville
Baseball

Virginia Tech to participate in 2027 College Baseball Series in Nashville

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
baseball
Photo: © Todd Taulman/stock.adobe.com

Virginia Tech will take part in the 2027 College Baseball Series at First Horizon Park in Nashville, the home of the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

This one is on the schedule for March 5-7.

You can get daytime temperatures in the 60s, 70s, lower 80s that time of year down in Music City.

Would be a good excuse to escape for a weekend – hint, hint.

The field is solid – Cincinnati, Ohio State and Vanderbilt.

“We are really looking forward to challenging our guys, getting them away from home and getting them into a good baseball environment, much like was the case for us in Arlington last year,” Tech head coach John Szefc said, per a release from Tech Athletics.

“We look forward to the challenge. We appreciate this invitation from REV Entertainment. We will be ready to go and well prepared,” Szefc said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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