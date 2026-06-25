Virginia Tech will take part in the 2027 College Baseball Series at First Horizon Park in Nashville, the home of the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

This one is on the schedule for March 5-7.

You can get daytime temperatures in the 60s, 70s, lower 80s that time of year down in Music City.

Would be a good excuse to escape for a weekend – hint, hint.

The field is solid – Cincinnati, Ohio State and Vanderbilt.

“We are really looking forward to challenging our guys, getting them away from home and getting them into a good baseball environment, much like was the case for us in Arlington last year,” Tech head coach John Szefc said, per a release from Tech Athletics.

“We look forward to the challenge. We appreciate this invitation from REV Entertainment. We will be ready to go and well prepared,” Szefc said.

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