Booking the ACC: WVU-Virginia Tech, UVA-‘Cuse, plus Clemson-Wake headline top-heavy card

ACC Football this week will open like most AEW “Dynamite” shows do, with the main event at the beginning of the show.

Yes, there’s a Top 25 conference matchup on Saturday, but credit where credit is due, West Virginia-Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium on ESPN on a Thursday night is the title match.

West Virginia, you may remember, opened us up in Week 1 with a thriller at Pitt that got tongues wagging about how the ACC needs to pluck WVU out of the Big 12.

Vegas has the Mountaineers as a 1.5-point favorite on the road, kinda surprising considering that they lost at Pitt, and then at Kansas (!).

Tech wins this one, but it’ll be a game into the fourth quarter.

Friday Night Lights

Another non-Top 25 matchup with intriguing storylines has UVA traveling up to Syracuse on Friday night.

This one gives the Syracuse offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, a chance to get some revenge against his former employer.

Backstage word last December was that Anae was so miffed after his long-time boss Bronco Mendenhall stepped down as head coach that he told guys on the offense to transfer.

The O line followed Anae out the door, leaving QB1 Brennan Armstrong with a makeshift line that seems to do well in games against FCS and lower-level FBS teams, but had trouble at Illinois, and will have trouble against the Orange’s changing fronts.

Even so, what to look for here is, does Anae try a lateral to an O lineman, just to prove a point that laterals to O linemen can work?

Of course he will.

Syracuse, a nine-point favorite, is a surprising 3-0, and we probably need them to go over here.

Saturday curtain-jerker

#5 Clemson at #16 Wake Forest gets us started on Saturday at noon.

The Tigers are an eight-point road favorite, but this one will be close. Clemson’s first three wins looked fine from the final-score perspective, but it’s not like they’ve been dominant for four quarters yet.

Wake is coming off a near-upset at home against Liberty that came down to a failed two-point try in the final two minutes.

Should be a good start to the day.

The only other game worth watching on Saturday

Notre Dame travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Tar Heels are a 1.5-point favorite here, mainly because they’re a soft 3-0, and the Golden Domers are a soft 1-2.

I’ve got Notre Dame going over.

Don’t watch these two

Duke and Kansas are both 3-0. Just keep up with the score in the bottom line. Seriously, you don’t want to watch this one.

South Florida and Louisville are both 1-2. That’s reason enough not to watch this one.

Not kidding here. If you watch a single play of either of these games, both kicking off at noon, you need to find a new hobby.

Squashes