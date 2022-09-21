Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
booking the acc wvu virginia tech uva cuse plus clemson wake headline top heavy card
College FB/MBB

Booking the ACC: WVU-Virginia Tech, UVA-‘Cuse, plus Clemson-Wake headline top-heavy card

Chris Graham
Last updated:
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

ACC Football this week will open like most AEW “Dynamite” shows do, with the main event at the beginning of the show.

Yes, there’s a Top 25 conference matchup on Saturday, but credit where credit is due, West Virginia-Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium on ESPN on a Thursday night is the title match.

West Virginia, you may remember, opened us up in Week 1 with a thriller at Pitt that got tongues wagging about how the ACC needs to pluck WVU out of the Big 12.

Vegas has the Mountaineers as a 1.5-point favorite on the road, kinda surprising considering that they lost at Pitt, and then at Kansas (!).

Tech wins this one, but it’ll be a game into the fourth quarter.

Friday Night Lights

Another non-Top 25 matchup with intriguing storylines has UVA traveling up to Syracuse on Friday night.

This one gives the Syracuse offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, a chance to get some revenge against his former employer.

Backstage word last December was that Anae was so miffed after his long-time boss Bronco Mendenhall stepped down as head coach that he told guys on the offense to transfer.

The O line followed Anae out the door, leaving QB1 Brennan Armstrong with a makeshift line that seems to do well in games against FCS and lower-level FBS teams, but had trouble at Illinois, and will have trouble against the Orange’s changing fronts.

Even so, what to look for here is, does Anae try a lateral to an O lineman, just to prove a point that laterals to O linemen can work?

Of course he will.

Syracuse, a nine-point favorite, is a surprising 3-0, and we probably need them to go over here.

Saturday curtain-jerker

#5 Clemson at #16 Wake Forest gets us started on Saturday at noon.

The Tigers are an eight-point road favorite, but this one will be close. Clemson’s first three wins looked fine from the final-score perspective, but it’s not like they’ve been dominant for four quarters yet.

Wake is coming off a near-upset at home against Liberty that came down to a failed two-point try in the final two minutes.

Should be a good start to the day.

The only other game worth watching on Saturday

Notre Dame travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Tar Heels are a 1.5-point favorite here, mainly because they’re a soft 3-0, and the Golden Domers are a soft 1-2.

I’ve got Notre Dame going over.

Don’t watch these two

Duke and Kansas are both 3-0. Just keep up with the score in the bottom line. Seriously, you don’t want to watch this one.

South Florida and Louisville are both 1-2. That’s reason enough not to watch this one.

Not kidding here. If you watch a single play of either of these games, both kicking off at noon, you need to find a new hobby.

Squashes

  • Rhode Island (2-1) at No. 24 Pitt (2-1), noon
  • Middle Tennessee (2-1) at No. 25/25 Miami (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
  • Georgia Tech (1-2) at UCF (2-1), 4 p.m.
  • UConn (1-3) at No. 11/12 NC State (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
  • Boston College (1-2, 1-1) at Florida State (3-0, 1-0), 8 p.m.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Three ‘stealth’ strategies to engage employees in health initiatives when wellness programs fail
Crystal Graham
jmu football

Things get real: JMU, after two easy wins, opens Sun Belt play at App State
Chris Graham

JMU debuted in FBS with two easy home wins – 44-7 in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State, 63-7 over Norfolk State in Week 2.

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic

$100k grant to Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will treat nearly 1,000 low-income patients
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Healthcare Foundation has awarded at $100,000 grant to the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to provide affordable dental care to low-income residents.

halloween trick or treaters

Annual Downtown Halloween Festival returns to Ting Pavilion on Oct. 29
Crystal Graham
randall eppard

Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9
Staff/Wire

The Argentine Football Association presents its sponsorship agreement with BC.GAME
Johan Wallman
irs taxes

IRS whistleblower awarded $16.8 million in tax evasion scheme
Rebecca Barnabi