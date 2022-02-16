Beyer on Fed confirmations: Republicans ‘sabotaging efforts to address inflation’

Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA-08), chairman of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, released the following statement after Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee delayed a confirmation vote on President Joe Biden’s Federal Reserve nominees.

“You can add today’s Republican obstructionism, which has delayed the confirmation of five highly-qualified experts to the Fed, to the list of ways Republicans are sabotaging efforts to address inflation and lower costs for U.S. workers and families. Prices are up around the world amid pandemic-induced disruptions, and decades of disinvestment in infrastructure here, at home, have caused prices to rise for U.S. consumers. So while Democrats are using every tool available to address the root causes of inflation and ensure the Fed is fully equipped to meet this challenge, Republicans are yet again blocking our solutions and offering none of their own.”