Baseball: Liberty pulls Saturday upset at ninth-ranked Florida, 6-4

Cameron Foster drove in three runs, and three Liberty relievers shut out No. 9 Florida over the final four innings, as the Flames down the Gators, 6-4, Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.

Freshman second baseman Foster gave Liberty the lead in the fifth with an RBI double. He also was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and lifted a sacrifice fly in the contest.

Meanwhile, the trio of Mason Fluharty, Trey Carter and Cade Hungate shut down Florida over the final four innings to close out the Liberty win.

David Erickson, picking up the victory with 1.2 innings of relief.

Fluharty struck out three over 1.2 innings, while Hungate earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

Florida reliever Brandon Sproat took the loss. The second of five pitchers for the Gators, he gave up one run on one hit over two innings of relief. He struck out three and walked two.

Liberty defeated a nationally ranked top 10 team for the first time since March 19. 2018, when the Flames defeated No. 8 North Carolina 2-0 at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames even their record at 1-1. The Gators fall to 1-1.