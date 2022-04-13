Augusta Health, noting low COVID activity, merging vaccine, MABS clinics

COVID activity in the community and at Augusta Health is low, with the current inpatient census at the hospital at four, and 15 new cases diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites in the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. Wednesday.

With the lower activity, Augusta Health is merging its vaccination and monoclonal antibody infusion clinics at the Waynesboro Primary Care/Urgent Care location at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro next week.

MABS infusions will be scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays.

The first vaccination clinic next week, and in the new location, is on Wednesday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

Make your appointment for a vaccination or booster at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

If you have questions about eligibility, please call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122.

Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Community-based clinics

This week, Augusta Health will provide community-based clinic at the Valley Mission in Staunton and the WARM Shelter in Waynesboro. Next week, community-based clinics will be conducted at the Embrace Community Center on Thursday, April 21 from 4-7 p.m. and at the Building Bridges for the Greater Good event on Saturday, April 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

To date, almost 10,700 vaccines have been administered at clinics within vulnerable communities by the Augusta Health Task Force. Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large vaccination clinics

Please make an appointment for these clinics.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. Upcoming clinics are:

Wednesday, April 20: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

Friday, April 22: Pfizer and Moderna Clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those age 12 and older. First dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 12 and older. Only Pfizer vaccine is available for those age 12-17. Those 18 and older can receive any vaccine. A parent of guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

