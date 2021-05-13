Augusta Health Pfizer Links now open for age 12-15

Augusta Health’s criteria for vaccinating with the Pfizer vaccine has been expanded to include those age 12 to 15.

This includes this afternoon’s clinic that runs from 3:30-7 p.m. in the Fitness Center.

Appointments through the Registration Link are always preferred for supply planning purposes, but walk-ins can be accommodated.

As criteria continues to expand to minor children under the age of 18, a reminder:

The only vaccine authorized for those under the age of 18 is the Pfizer Before scheduling someone under the age of 18, confirm the vaccine in the clinic link. Those who are under 18 cannot be vaccinated at non-Pfizer clinics.

Before scheduling someone under the age of 18, confirm the vaccine in the clinic link. Those who are under 18 cannot be vaccinated at non-Pfizer clinics. A parent or legal guardian who can consent to the administration of vaccine to a minor must be present at the time a vaccination. Handwritten notes and phone calls are not sufficient for permission to vaccinate. The parent or legal guardian must be present, and a photo is required.

