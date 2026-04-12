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Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning drive-by shooting

Chris Graham
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Not a lot of details yet, but we do know that Albemarle County Police are investigating a drive-by shooting early Sunday at a business in the 400 block of Premier Circle.

The shooting was reported at 4:24 a.m. First responders located one adult suffering from a gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim was transported to UVA Health in non-life-threatening condition.

Two individuals inside the business at the time of the shooting also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but were not shot.

The suspect and suspect vehicle fled the scene by the time first responders arrived.

ACPD is asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Callers may remain anonymous.





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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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