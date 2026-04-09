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Prescribed fires in George Washington and Jefferson National Forest

Chris Graham
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prescribed fire
Photo: © wildnerdpix/Adobe Stock

The North River Ranger District is planning prescribed fires in George Washington and Jefferson National Forest beginning Friday and running through the weekend.

Prescribed fires planned for the area include:

  • 4,506 acres near Hone Quarry Reservoir and Dam and Briery Branch Reservoir.
  • Possible smoke impacts to the communities and roads of Hone Quarry and Briery Branch, Hone Quarry campground, Route 924, Route 257, Route 33, Tilgman Road, Coal Road, West Virginia Route 33, WV Route 61, WV Route 25, WV Route 24, WV Route 21, WV Route 220
  • Hone Quarry Reservoir and Dam will be temporarily closed for the duration of the burn, along with all nearby trails, Hone Quarry Mountain (435), Heartbreak (435A) and Mines Run (435B).

The public is reminded to watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns.

Information about fires and public health, including an interactive map with current fire and air quality data, can be found here.

When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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