Augusta County: Woman not seen by family since Aug. 21 reported missing on Sunday
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen around Aug. 21 in Staunton, but was just reported missing Sunday night by a family member.
Kayla Leann Sellers, 23, is 5’10”, 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.