Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns local residents of warrant scam

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has taken several reports and calls from concerned citizens about someone calling purporting to be a Sgt. Sholes or Lt. Sholes from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming to have a warrant for their arrest.

There is not a Sgt. Sholes or Lt. Sholes that works for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. If you get a call from someone stating they are Sgt. Sholes or Lt. Sholes, simply hang up the phone. Do not engage with this person, as you may fall victim to a scam.

The caller will most likely ask you to get Visa gift cards or some other type of gift card in exchange for being arrested on a warrant. Do not buy gift cards or send any money to this person.

Also, in general, it’s a good idea to never give out any of your personal information to anyone, in situations where you did not initiate the call.

No one from the from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask you to buy gift cards or ask for any money in exchange for avoiding being arrested. Educate your family on this type of scam. Also, make sure that your parents and grandparents are aware of this scam and other scams that are similar.

