augusta county sheriffs office seeks missing greenville man
Cops & Courts

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
David Herbaugh
David Herbaugh. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday.

David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area.  He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck with VA tag- WXY4403.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Staff/Wire

