Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing Greenville man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a person last heard from Thursday at approximately 7 a.m.
Nathan Levi Miles, 45, is 6’0”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Miles drives a red 2003 Dodge pickup truck with Virginia registration TXW-8694.
Miles has a large scar on the left side of his face, and is also missing his left ear.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.