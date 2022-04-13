Augusta County: Public hearing on county budget set for tonight

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget tonight at 7 p.m.

The advertised general fund budget details $114.7 million in general fund spending, a 7 percent increase from the original FY 2022 budget. Of the general fund revenue, local revenues total $100.3 million (a seven percent increase over FY22) and combined state and federal revenue totals $13.1 million, a decrease of approximately $1 million from FY22.

The budget reflects a flat real estate tax rate at $.63 per $100 of assessed value and a flat personal property tax rate of $2.60 per $100.

More information

Information about the FY23 proposed budget and accompanying documents can be seen at www.augustacountyva.gov/budget.

After the public hearing, the Board of Supervisors will make any final revisions to the proposed budget and approve the budget by an appropriations resolution. The anticipated date for budget approval is April 27, at the regular Board of Supervisors meeting at 7 p.m.

How can you participate in the budget process?

There are several ways in which members of the public may participate in the budget process:

