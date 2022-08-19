Augusta County: Authorities think missing Craigsville woman could be in Maryland
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen July 19, but was just reported missing on Thursday by a family member.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Amanda Nicole Kemp, 23, who is 5’11” 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Kemp, who goes by the name Nikki, could possibly be in Maryland.
Her hair does not look the same as in the photos; it is very short.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.