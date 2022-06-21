Augusta County: Authorities seek information on local man missing since June 16

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Staunton home on June 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m., and was reported missing today by a family member.

George Bernard Benitez, 42, is 6’0”, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

George goes by the name “Benny.” He is possibly driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, with Virginia registration UHD-4599.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

