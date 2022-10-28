Menu
augusta county authorities searching for runaway juvenile from craigsville
News

Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway juvenile from Craigsville

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Audrey Ingram
Audrey Ingram. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Update: Friday, 11:17 a.m. Audrey Rose Ingram has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

 

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Thursday at her Craigsville home.

Audrey Rose Ingram, 16, is 5’5”, 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Ingram is driving a silver 2005 Subaru Forester with Virginia tag TVC-7610.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

