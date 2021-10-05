Authorities lead search for missing Mount Sidney man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for a county resident who was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday.

James Thomas Kemal Sumner, 22, was last seen on Monday.

Sumner is 5’8”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is reported to have left the Mount Sidney area in a dark blue 2007 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate number UYZ-8858.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.