Augusta County: Authorities confirm missing 3-year-old now presumed dead

Published Tuesday, Sep. 21, 2021, 5:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The investigation into the missing person case involving 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell has taken a grim turn.

Investigators have determined that Cuthriell died while in the care of Travis Brown, 29, and Candi Royer, 41, at an address in Augusta County where the two had been residing.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the address, 249 Cattle Scales Road, on Monday with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.

“It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Both Brown and Royer remain in custody in the Westmoreland County Prison in Greensburg, Pa., where they have been held since their arrests on Sept. 12.

Royer was initially filed as a missing person by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, but it has been determined that she was a willing participant with Brown in their crime spree across the Commonwealth of Virginia and into Pennsylvania.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the VSP have interviewed both suspects over the past week.

The three agencies are now working on locating Cuthriell’s body.

The Sheriff’s Office has executed numerous search warrants in this case, and it is anticipated that additional warrants may be forthcoming.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin has been active throughout this case, and additional charges are pending consideration.

“My office has worked closely with the investigators since we became aware of this terrible situation. We are reviewing all of the available evidence and will decide precisely what to charge, and when, based solely on what is best for the ultimate prosecution,” Martin said.

Story by Chris Graham