Alternative ways to use marijuana

The legalization of marijuana is a hotly debated topic. However, when it comes to the usage, there are some oh so fun ways to get the same effect that is desired from methods such as smoking, but in a more recreational manner. Check with your state to ensure that you are allowed to use marijuana for recreational purposes. Some states only allow the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes only! Please note. If you are eligible to order weed online , here are few fun ways that you can add the leaves to your regimen.

When marijuana uses are assessed, aside from the fact that everyone is aware that you can smoke it, the following are a few things that you can do with your marijuana to make your life experience more exciting.

Infuse it with coconut oil and diffuse it in the air. It will make an excellent relaxant.

Make soup

Make marijuana cakes or marijuana cookies. The image above is the red velvet version of a marijuana cake. There are many varieties and recipes available online, and on social media sites such as Pinterest and Instagram.

Brew the leaves to make a healthy tea

Some local cultures such as those in Jamaica, actually make a tincture with marijuana. By soaking the marijuana in white rum, you extract the THC. Persons simply sweeten the mixture and the final result is a natural remedy for various ailments including asthma.

The website Wikileaf has some recipes for making marijuana teas. For that exotic vibe, feel free to try one of their suggestions:

Marijuana Chai Latte

1/2 gram marijuana buds

1/2 teaspoon butter

1 chai tea bag

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons sugar

Now marijuana feels more fun!

Alternate Ways to Administer Marijuana

While the majority of users use marijuana via the traditional way ( a joint), there are various sophisticated ways to use the product. These include:

Using a vaporizer. Just as with cigarettes, unfiltered marijuana can have adverse effects on the lungs. Vaporizers enable the extract to be sent to the lungs, and the harmful substances to remain in the diffuser. Not all the 100 compounds provide the needed effects, so the compounds that aren’t bioactive are deemed as toxic.

Use the purified version of marijuana: Approved by the FDA and branded as Dronabinol, this product has the active ingredients that you’ll need to treat your condition, without the toxins. There are also other combinations of THC and other bioactive compounds that are used for the treatment of ailments such as post chemotherapy induced nausea. Ask your doctor for a recommendation of the best ones.

Sprays: With the appropriate base, the relevant bioactive compounds in the marijuana, such as THC can be extracted and then sprayed into the mouth. For those who prefer a safer means via which they can administer marijuana orally, this is an ideal means to achieve the desired healing effects without the toxicity.

Recipes:

How to Make Marijuana Tea: https://www.wikihow.com/Make-Marijuana-Tea

