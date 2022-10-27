Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
albemarle county unattended cooking fire displaces family of five
News

Albemarle County: Unattended cooking fire displaces family of five

Chris Graham
Last updated:
fire
Photo: Albemarle County Fire Rescue

A cooking fire has displaced a family of five from their home on the 2500 block of Kimbrough Circle in Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the fire call at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene approximately 11 minutes after dispatch to find fire coming out of a front window of a single-story house. Crews made entry to extinguish the fire and search for occupants.

All occupants had safely evacuated on their own and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. Five people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nascar

Podcast: Martinsville will determine the final three spots in the NASCAR Championship 4
SportsDesk
Pittsburgh Steelers

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday
Scott Ratcliffe

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin referred to this Sunday’s meeting in Philadelphia with the undefeated Eagles as “an awesome challenge” during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, and that may be putting it mildly.

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall.

joshua dee bradford

Page County: Sheriff’s Office seeks information on disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford
Chris Graham
missing person

Roanoke: Police seek help locating missing 15-year-old
Chris Graham
child vaccine

Early start and increase in respiratory illnesses in Virginia creates concern with children
Rebecca Barnabi
halloween trick or treaters

Trick-or-treat event returns to downtown Waynesboro Friday
Crystal Graham