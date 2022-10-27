Albemarle County: Unattended cooking fire displaces family of five

A cooking fire has displaced a family of five from their home on the 2500 block of Kimbrough Circle in Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the fire call at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene approximately 11 minutes after dispatch to find fire coming out of a front window of a single-story house. Crews made entry to extinguish the fire and search for occupants.

All occupants had safely evacuated on their own and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. Five people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.