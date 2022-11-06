Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange

The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the final pavement striping and traffic signal work is under way.

During that time traffic will detour as follows:

S. 250 Westbound through traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.

S. 250 Eastbound through traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.

I-64 Eastbound to U.S. 250 Westbound traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.

I-64 Westbound to U.S. 250 Eastbound traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.

One lane of U.S. 250 will reopen to traffic in the new configuration under the bridges by 5 a.m. Nov. 13. The traffic shift will be completed and all lanes reopened to traffic no later than 5 a.m. Nov. 14. Motorists traveling on U.S. 250 east of Charlottesville while the traffic shift is under way should anticipate encountering congestion and delays and allow additional time to reach their destination.

The diverging diamond interchange briefly shifts vehicles to the opposite side of the road, eliminating traditional left turns that must cross over oncoming traffic. The new interchange will improve safety by reducing the number of spots where vehicles could collide and can handle more than 600 left-turn movements per hour, twice the capacity of a conventional interchange.

The $14.3 million project dramatically reduced the cost to improve safety and efficient traffic movement through the interchange compared with reconstructing it as a traditional cloverleaf interchange. No additional right of way was needed and the existing bridges have been used for the new interchange.

Until construction is complete in February 2023 lane closures will continue during nighttime hours. The speed limit on U.S. 250 through the project is 25 miles per hour.

The diverging diamond interchange is one of six projects in a package of improvements to Albemarle County roads in a $28.5 million design-build contract awarded to Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point, Va. Wallace Montgomery of Vienna, Va. is providing design services for the projects.

Four projects, the reconfiguration of the I-64 Exit 118 interchange at U.S. 29, an additional lane from I-64 to the Fontaine Avenue exit from U.S. 29 north, the Rio Mills connector road between Rio Mills Road and Berkmar Drive and a roundabout at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road) are substantially complete. A second roundabout at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) at Afton is nearing completion.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras and other real-time travel information is on the 511Virginia website. That information is also available on the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.