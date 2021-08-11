Albemarle County requiring COVID-19 vax proof or testing for county employees

Albemarle County local government employees, effective Sept. 15, are required to submit proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or submit a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

This follows the announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam last week that applies to state employees, and is responsive to the request that local governments also take this step.

“As a local government, we have a dual responsibility of protecting our workforce and the community we serve,” County Executive Jeff Richardson said. “With data on the transmissibility of the delta variant, we feel the best way to ensure we maintain government services is to require our staff to either beocme vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The vaccine remains the best tool in protecting all of us from COVID-19. Weekly testing for those who are not vaccinated allows us to quickly address cases in our workforce so that we can continue to safely serve the community.”

This requirement applies to all full-time, part-time, temporary and contract employees of Albemarle County local government and applies regardless of work location.