albemarle county fire rescue responds to structure fire at morningside of charlottesville

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department were dispatched to the report of a fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center on Crestwood Drive at 5:10 p.m. Friday.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene four minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a laundry room that had activated the sprinkler system. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in the laundry room.

All occupants were safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. No residents have been displaced by the fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal.