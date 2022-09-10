Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
albemarle county fire rescue responds to structure fire at morningside of charlottesville
Cops, Courts & Roads

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire at Morningside of Charlottesville

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
Morningside of Charlottesville
Photo courtesy Albemarle County FIre Rescue.

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department were dispatched to the report of a fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center on Crestwood Drive at 5:10 p.m. Friday.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene four minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a laundry room that had activated the sprinkler system. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in the laundry room.

All occupants were safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. No residents have been displaced by the fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Bet on the New York Giants in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
, , , ,

How to Bet on the New York Giants in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen
How to Bet on the New Orleans Saints in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
, , , , ,

How to Bet on the New Orleans Saints in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen

It’s the start of a new era for the New Orleans Saints. For the first time in over a decade, Drew Brees and Sean Payton era will not be on the sidelines New Orleans. Instead, the Saints will take to the gridiron under the guidance of a new head coach and franchise quarterback in 2022....

How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
, , , , , ,

How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to turn over a new leaf following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. With no Big Ben, Mike Tomlin looks to rebound in the AFC North with the former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Tribusky. Despite being at the bottom of the AFC North, the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites are offering free bets for...

court law

New York man pleads guilty to armed robbery of Farmville auto dealer
Staff/Wire
lamar jackson

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens fail to come to terms on contract extension
Chris Graham
Elaine Luria

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria releases two ads in commitment to deliver for coastal Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi
988 lifeline

988: ‘More than a number, it’s a message: we’re there for you’
Crystal Graham