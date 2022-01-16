Albemarle County Fire Rescue Recruit School 20 begins training

Albemarle County Fire Rescue began its 20th recruit school earlier this month with 14 new recruits. Over the next six months, these individuals will train to become the next members of ACFR’s career crews.

ACFR’s Training Division will work with the group as they are certified in a variety of specialties including firefighting skills like advancing hose lines, fire streams, and fire attack strategies; EMT skills like triaging patients, CPR, and assessment of injuries; and apparatus and equipment usage. Driving an ambulance takes practice!

Additionally, the recruits will receive training on active shooter scenarios, vehicle extrication, child safety seat installation, and community engagement. These trainings are tailored to give them the knowledge they need to successfully mitigate many types of emergencies.

Beyond the skills training, practical testing, and classroom sessions, these recruits will learn the importance of teamwork, the dedication required for public service, and the value of a career with the ACFR family.

ACFR does not require prior experience to apply to be a firefighter/EMT. We require recruits be honest, dedicated, and ethical. If you have a desire to serve, we’ll teach you the skills.

To learn more about the process of becoming an ACFR firefighter, including resources to help prepare and train for the written and physical exams, visit www.WorkForACFR.com.