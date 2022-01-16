Albemarle County completes 2022 property reassessment

Albemarle County announced this week that the 2022 annual reassessment process is complete.

The county’s total tax base increased by 8.4 percent over the 2021 year-end tax base due to the reassessment. The 2022 residential assessment changes are the result of rapid appreciation in the housing market. The 2022 commercial assessment changes are continuing to reflect economic impacts caused by changes in consumer habits resulting from the pandemic.

Individual neighborhoods and sections of the County change at greatly different rates and assessments of individual properties will vary from the average change for the County overall. The Assessor’s office completed detailed reviews of thousands of properties in preparation for this reassessment.

Overall, taxable assessment changes by property type for 2022 are:

Urban Residential (County Water & Sewer): +9.55%

Residential up to 20 acres: +8.98%

Rural (20 to 99.99 acres): +9.67%

Rural (100 acres and over): +9.65%

Commercial Properties: +1.41%

Multi-Family: +11.96%

Average annual reassessment changes by magisterial district are:

Rio: +8.0%

Jack Jouett: +8.91%

Rivanna: +7.06%

Samuel Miller: +8.45%

Scottsville: +11.10%

Town of Scottsville: +6.92%

White Hall: +7.8%

The first half 2022 real estate tax bills that are mailed in May will be based on the 2022 reassessment value and the 2022 tax rate that will be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in May.

Direct any questions regarding the new assessment notice to the Office of the County Assessor by calling 434-296-5856.

Appeals

There are two appeals processes, an administrative review and Board of Equalization appeal. The administrative review process can be initiated online by filing the Administrative Review form by February 28. The Board of Equalization appeal can be filed by contacting the assessor’s office for an application that must be submitted by March 30 or 30 days after the results of an Administrative Review, whichever is later.

Land Use Program

The Assessor’s Office will accept applications for qualifying properties to enter the Land Use Tax Deferral Program, with the $125 application fee, through April 14. A new application is required for each parcel to enroll in the program. The application fee is non-refundable, so contact the Assessor’s Office to determine a property’s eligibility.

