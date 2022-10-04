Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
aew dynamite preview washington d c to host shows three year anniversary
Sports

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Washington, D.C., to host show’s three-year anniversary

Chris Graham
Last updated:
mjf wheeler yuta
Graphic: All Elite Wrestling

I was in Washington, D.C., three years ago – Oct. 2, 2019 – for the premiere of “AEW Dynamite,” and I’m lucky enough to be able to be back in D.C. this week for the three-year anniversary show.

This time, we’ll be in the Entertainment & Sports Arena, the 4,000-seat home to the Washington Mystics and the G-League team, not in the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena, which was booked for an NHL preseason game on Wednesday.

It says a lot about how much Tony Khan wanted to be back in DC that he’s going back to the Entertainment & Sports Arena, which is, charitably, a dump – tight concourses, limited concessions, basic seating, nothing in terms of atmosphere that you wouldn’t expect out of your local high school gym.

The opener for Wednesday night’s show (8 p.m. ET, TBS) will feature MJF for his in-ring return in a match with Wheeler Yuta, a quasi-shooter who will help the future world champ look good.

We also get a tag match pitting Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia against the team of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

This one feels to me to be a setup to having Garcia, who has teased a face turn in recent weeks, to double-cross Danielson.

The women get a few minutes in a trios match pitting AEW women’s champ Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale against the team of Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford, with Britt Baker and Saraya at ringside.

In a matchup that means nothing in the grand scheme of things, but should be good nonetheless, we get former AEW world champ Adam Page meeting up with Rush.

Darby Allin faces Jay Lethal in a total throwaway match.

What a waste, having these guys doing nothing of consequence.

Oh, and we also get National Scissoring Day, a segment featuring the new tag champs, The Acclaimed, and their manager, Billy Gunn.

Something involving whoever their next contenders will be will take center stage here.

As long as we get a Max Caster rap on the way out, I’m cool with that.

And then what could and should be the main event: TNT champ Wardlow, victim of failed booking, defends against Brian Cage, victim of being absolutely forgotten by Khan, for several months.

The Wardlow-Cage match runs the risk of exposing both, running against the old maxim that you don’t put two big guys in a match with each other, because you need the big guy to be in there with a worker to make him shine.

You know Wardlow is going over here; I don’t suspect that Cage is going to make him look all that good in the process.

The night being the third anniversary, there may be some surprises – perhaps a return of The Elite?

They were the highlight, to me, back in 2019, because I’d never seen Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks live before.

The bloom is off the rose now, but it would still be nice to have the EVPs around for the anniversary show.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Baltimore Orioles
,

The real test for the Baltimore Orioles: Meeting 2023 expectations
Scott German
kay pitt

Albemarle County Police locate missing person
News Desk

Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt.

irs taxes
,

Legislators’ letter encourages strong implementation of 15 percent corporate minimum tax
Rebecca Barnabi

The corporate minimum tax is stated in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to be placed on billion-dollar corporations.

virginia politics
,

Teff: The mighty ancient grain you should learn more about
Rebecca Barnabi
gas prices
,

Bill would lower gas prices, block petroleum exports to Chinese Communist Party
Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
,

Reimbursement available for qualified Virginia growers and processors who received organic certification
Rebecca Barnabi
lynn novick
,

Filmmaker Lynn Novick to discuss ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ documentary at Bridgewater College
Crystal Graham