ACC Football Week 1 schedule: Good luck finding them

Georgia Tech (0-0) at No. 1/1 Clemson (0-0), 8 p.m., ACCN

First football game on ACC Network

Series: Georgia Tech leads 50-31-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 49-21 (2018)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George, Maria Taylor

Utah State (0-0) at Wake Forest (0-0), 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: Tied 1-1; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 46-10 (2017)

ACCN: Kevin Brown, Andre Ware, Jerry Punch

East Carolina (0-0) at NC State (0-0), Noon, ACCN

Series: NC State leads, 17-13-0; Last meeting: NC State, 58-3 (2018)

ACCN: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood

Duke (0-0) vs. No. 2/2 Alabama (0-0), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game • Mercedes-Benz Stadium • Atlanta, Ga.

Series: Alabama leads, 3-1-0; Last meeting: Alabama, 62-13 (2010)

ABC: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

North Carolina (0-0) vs. South Carolina (0-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Belk College Kickoff • Bank of America Stadium • Charlotte, N.C.

Series: North Carolina leads, 34-19-4; Last meeting: South Carolina, 17-13 (2015)

ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams

Virginia Tech (0-0) at Boston College (0-0), 4 p.m., ACCN

Series: Virginia Tech leads, 18-9-0; Last meeting: Boston College, 31-21 (2018)

ACCN: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs

No. 22/22 Syracuse (0-0) at Liberty (0-0), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Series: First Meeting

ESPN+: Matt Warner, Joe Jauch, Bobbie Bohlig, Melanie Newman

Florida State (0-0) vs. Boise State (0-0), 7 p.m., ESPN

TIAA Bank Field • Jacksonville, Fla.

Series: First Meeting

ESPN: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill

Virginia (0-0) at Pitt (0-0), 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Pitt leads, 8-3; Last meeting: Pitt, 23-13 (2018)

ACCN: Adam Amin, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George

No. 9/9 Notre Dame (0-0) at Louisville (0-0), 8 p.m., ESPN

Series: Louisville leads, 1-0-0; Last meeting: Louisville, 31-28 (2014)

ESPN: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.