AARP Virginia volunteers recognized at annual awards celebration

Published Wednesday, May. 4, 2022, 10:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

AARP Virginia volunteers were awarded for their exemplary efforts at the 2021 AARP Virginia Awards Celebration held last week.

Devoted to honoring AARP Virginia’s most dedicated volunteers, this year’s awards highlighted individuals committed to community service and helping everyone age with dignity and purpose.

This year’s President’s Award for Community Service winners are Suba Saty of Fairfax, Trudy Marotta of Springfield, and Bobby Horne of Yorktown. The President’s Awards for Community Service are given to deserving individuals or groups chosen at the discretion of the AARP State President Joyce Williams to recognize the significant contributions they have made to the work of AARP Virginia over the last year.

This year’s recipient of the Elvira B. Shaw Award is Debi Taylor of Stafford. Taylor is a member of the Commonwealth Council on Aging, representing the first Congressional district. In her advocacy efforts, Taylor is focused on two major goals: Getting the Virginia General Assembly to pass legislation establishing minimum staffing standards for nursing homes and making nursing homes reveal their corporate ownership.

The Chapter Service Award is meant to recognize a local AARP chapter whose work aligned with AARP’s mission has made a positive impact in their community. This year’s recipient of AARP Virginia’s Chapter Service Award is Chesapeake Chapter #2165. Guided by their mission to serve older adults in their community, the Chesapeake Chapter has worked in countless ways to enhance the lives of their community members, including donating their time, goods and food to local charities, food banks, schools, and community centers.

The AARP Virginia Awards honor AARP Virginia’s most dedicated volunteers. AARP Virginia volunteers provide outreach and advocacy for nearly one million AARP members in Virginia as well as all Virginians age 50+, and are committed to community service and helping everyone age with dignity and purpose.

To learn more about what AARP Virginia is doing in the community, visit the website, or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...