AAA: More than 1 million Virginians will travel over Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices approaching $5 per gallon don’t seem to be keeping folks cooped up for two summers because of COVID from wanting to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA is projecting that 1.09 million Virginia residents will travel a distance of 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day Weekend and, as usual, the large majority will be driving to their destinations, although air travel and travel by other modes of transportation are both up significantly compared to last year.

Approximately 90 percent of travelers will be hitting the road for the holiday, up approximately 4 percent compared to last year.

“While the increase in auto travel is notable given the pain at the pump, a sharp jump in air travel and travel by other modes of transportation suggests gas prices may be motivating some travelers to consider alternatives to driving,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia.

As of Sunday, the national gas price average was $4.59, up 47 cents from a month ago and a $1.55 more than last year. Virginia’s average was $4.46 on Sunday, up 50 cents from last month and $1.52 more than a year ago.

“Despite record-high gas prices, 35 million Americans – including nearly one million Virginians – are expected to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Our roadways will be as crowded as they have been over the holiday since pre-pandemic, but airports, train stations and bus depots will also be extremely busy, so travelers should plan accordingly,” said Dean.

In fact, air travel is up nearly 24 percent over Memorial Day weekend last year, with AAA projecting that more than 87,000 Virginians will to take to the skies. And, travel by other modes of transportation, which was slowest to recover from the pandemic, is up 183 percent over last year, with over 30,000 Virginians taking the train or bus, or cruising to their holiday destinations.

