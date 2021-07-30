7 best gift ideas for women in 2021

Looking for the best gift for her this year? Even when you know her style and what she likes, finding the perfect gift can be difficult. From classic jewelry to unique subscriptions and a Fragrance Discovery set, we’re going to share seven of the best gift ideas for women in 2021.

1. Jewelry subscription

Jewelry is almost always a welcomed gift, but finding the right piece can be challenging – even when you know her style.

Instead of giving her a single necklace or bracelet, why not give her a jewelry gift that keeps on giving? With a jewelry subscription membership, she can choose a new piece every month to keep her look fresh all year long.

Jewelry subscriptions allow members to select pieces from a curated collection of designer jewelry. Members can choose to buy the pieces they try (at a special price), or return it and try something new.

2. Loungewear

With more people spending time at home, loungewear makes a great gift. The great thing about this gift idea is that you have so many options when it comes to style, fit and price.

Some lounge sets come with accessories, like sleep masks and socks, to take relaxation to the next level.

When choosing loungewear, keep her style in mind.

Does she prefer shorts or pants?

Tanks, or button-downs?

Fleece, cotton, silk or velvet?

If you’re not sure about her style, ask her friends or family members for some ideas. To make the gift special, buy some extras to help her enjoy a day of pampering. Face masks, bath bombs and calming tea are just a few ways to make this gift extra-special.

3. Hobby supplies

Does the recipient have a hobby? Maybe she’s into art, gardening, crafting or music. Whatever her hobby, you can find some related gift to give.

If she’s into art, gift her supplies like paints, drawing pencils or canvas.

If she’s into gardening, gift her a plant subscription or take her plant shopping.

If she’s into hiking or biking, gift her gear that she can use every time she hits the trail.

Do some research to see what kind of supplies she’d need to make her hobby a success. This is a thoughtful gift idea that she’ll appreciate and use regularly.

4. Scented candles

Scented candles are great gifts. They’re simple and almost always appreciated. Who doesn’t want their bedroom or home to smell amazing?

You can find candles in all sizes, scents and prices. From simple scents (like vanilla) to complex designer fragrances, there is something for everyone. Many candles come beautifully packaged, making the presentation almost as appealing as the candle itself.

5. Perfume set

Give the gift of scent with a curated perfume set. If you’re not sure which scent she prefers, try buying a sampler gift. These sets include a variety of perfumes to help her discover her new favorite scent.

If you already know her favorite perfume, buy her a new bottle. You may also be able to find a gift set that includes body wash or lotion.

If you’re not sure which perfume to choose, ask friends or family for tips. Consider what type of scent she wears regularly. Is it floral, citrus or musky? Look for perfumes that match her scent preferences.

6. Weekender bag

If she loves to travel, she’ll appreciate a new weekender bag. Better yet – plan a trip and give her a weekender bag as an extra gift.

Whichever route you choose, you’re sure to find a bag that matches her style. Weekender bags come in a wide range of sizes, styles, colors and price ranges. Consider how often she travels, for how long and where she goes.

7. A framed keepsake of a special memory

Looking for a thoughtful gift? Give her a framed keepsake of a special memory that you share. That memory could be a photo of a concert you attended together, a map of a city you visited together or anything that will remind her of a special memory.

Professional framing is an option, but you can find beautiful frames in most hobby and craft stores. Don’t forget to include a card.

Finding the perfect gift isn’t easy, but these seven ideas can help you find the right one for her.

Story by Olivia Jennings