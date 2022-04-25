#11 Virginia completes weekend sweep of North Carolina with 10-3 win

Published Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022, 9:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Alex Tappen hit a two-run shot in the first inning to key an early uprising for #11 Virginia, which went on to a 10-3 win over North Carolina on Sunday, completing a weekend sweep for the ‘Hoos.

Virginia (31-10, 13-8 ACC) scored five runs in the second, and led 7-0 after two innings, making things easy for starting pitcher Jake Berry, who gave up one run in five innings of work.

Tappen had a big weekend in the sweep, going 7-for-14 (.500) at the plate with a double, two home runs, five runs scored and five RBI.

Virginia improved to 23-2 at home this season with the win, and the Cavaliers have scored 10 or more runs in 18 of the 25 home games this year.

UVA will have two games in the midweek before hosting Virginia Tech next weekend at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers will travel to ODU on Tuesday for the second game of the midweek season series against the Monarchs. UVA will be back at home on Wednesday to host George Mason.

Like this: Like Loading...