 jump to example.com

Senate Democrats critical of GOP efforts to limit voting access

Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 4:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

lawThree bills designed to limit Virginians’ ability to participate in fair, transparent elections passed the Virginia Senate on Monday.

Senator Amanda Chase’s (R-Cheterfield) SB 872 requires any voter submitting an application for an absentee, mail-in ballot to submit a copy of his or her photo ID. Senator Mark Obenshain’s (R-Rockingham) SB 1105 empowers local electoral boards to “investigate” and produce a report whenever the number of registered voters in the locality exceeds the voting age population even though, from all indications, this seems to be a solution in search of a problem . Senator Dick Black’s (R-Loudoun) SB 1455 penalizes third party and non-partisan groups that work to register voters.

Said Senator Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), “The stated purpose for requiring photo ID at polling places is to verify the voter’s identity. So how do election officials compare the photocopies to for mail-in ballots? This is a pointless exercise in the absence of anything to compare the photocopies to.”

Said Senator Scott Surovell (D-Mount Vernon), Logistically, not everyone has access to a scanner. This is an unnecessary barrier to participation – including for our active duty military serving abroad. I don’t know how a soldier sitting in a fox hole is supposed to copy his driver’s license.”

Said Senator Barbara Favola (D-Arlington), “I am disappointed that my colleagues would point to inaccurate information regarding my district to justify their unnecessary legislation limiting access to the ballot box. According to the Arlington County Registrar, even if you take the broadest definitions possible, there are thousands more voting-age residents than there are registered voters in Arlington.”

Said Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), “Each of these bills amount to nothing less than flagrant voter suppression.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Update: Fentanyl suspected in drug overdose deaths

Testing done in relation to a suspected drug overdose double fatality last week has confirmed the presence of Fentanyl at the scene.

Facebook Live: Chris Graham breaks down WWE Royal Rumble

WWE held its 30th Royal Rumble Sunday night. Chris Graham breaks down the card, the big match and the Road to Wrestlemania on Facebook Live.

Inside the Numbers: UVA hoops getting hosed at the foul line?

I hate it when fans and fanzine-type writers prattle on about fouls and bad officiating. I say that as a prelude to a column about UVA hoops, fouls and bad officiating.

Spike in U.S. oil production pushes gas prices down

Gas prices in much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have followed the national average downward over the past week as U.S. oil production increases.

Virginia Democrats speak out on Trump executive order on Muslim refugees, travel

Virginia Democrat leaders spoke out on President Trump’s executive order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 